Saturday's contest at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Ohio Bobcats (2-2) squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 win for Ohio, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 72, Middle Tennessee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-3.4)

Ohio (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Ohio Performance Insights

With 78.8 points scored per game and 73.1 points allowed last season, Ohio was 27th in the country on offense and 267th defensively.

The Bobcats were 44th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.3) and 155th in rebounds allowed (30.8) last season.

Ohio was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last year.

The Bobcats made 8.9 3-pointers per game and shot 37.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 39th and 32nd, respectively, in the nation.

Ohio was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage defensively (34%) last year.

Last year, Ohio attempted 38.3% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 31.2% of Ohio's baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.8% were 2-pointers.

