The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) clash in the 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Ohio State vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-3.5) 45.5 -165 +140 FanDuel Michigan (-3.5) 46.5 -160 +132

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500

