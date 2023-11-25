The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) face the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adama Bal: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Marshall: 16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bal: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tilly: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caffaro: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • O'Neil: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank
91st 80.3 Points Scored 77.2 148th
70th 64.8 Points Allowed 67.0 114th
23rd 39.3 Rebounds 34.8 129th
61st 11.2 Off. Rebounds 10.0 126th
159th 7.7 3pt Made 7.8 142nd
49th 16.8 Assists 13.2 185th
178th 12.0 Turnovers 11.0 112th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.