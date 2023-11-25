Ohio State vs. Santa Clara November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) face the Santa Clara Broncos (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 16.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adama Bal: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 11.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
Ohio State vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|91st
|80.3
|Points Scored
|77.2
|148th
|70th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|114th
|23rd
|39.3
|Rebounds
|34.8
|129th
|61st
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|126th
|159th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|142nd
|49th
|16.8
|Assists
|13.2
|185th
|178th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.0
|112th
