The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Hunter: 15.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Clayton: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK AJ Brown: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmore James: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 27th 78.8 Points Scored 70.1 210th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 67.8 105th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.9 229th 211th 12.6 Assists 10.8 333rd 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.