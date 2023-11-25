Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Brown: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hunter: 15.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clayton: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmore James: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|27th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|23rd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
