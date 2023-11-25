The Ohio Bobcats (2-2) square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 132.5 points.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 132.5

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

In 28 of 29 games last season, Ohio and its opponents combined to score more than 132.5 points.

Ohio's contests last season had an average of 152 points, 19.5 more than this game's over/under.

Ohio won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Ohio finished 13-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 72.2% of those games).

The Bobcats went 12-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (85.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Ohio a 63.6% chance to win.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 28 96.6% 78.8 148.9 73.1 140.9 147.7 Middle Tennessee 18 62.1% 70.1 148.9 67.8 140.9 137.1

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats scored were 11 more points than the Blue Raiders gave up (67.8).

When Ohio scored more than 67.8 points last season, it went 14-11 against the spread and 18-10 overall.

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 9-6 17-12-0 Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 3-4 17-12-0

Ohio vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Middle Tennessee 14-1 Home Record 12-2 4-11 Away Record 3-11 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

