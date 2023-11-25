The No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-0) and Washington State Cougars (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25. The Huskies are big favorites, by 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the contest.

Washington vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-16.5) 68.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-16.5) 67.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Washington has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Huskies have been favored by 16.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Washington State has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Washington & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

