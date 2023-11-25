As we head into Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the Sun Belt on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!