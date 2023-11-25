Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
In the contest between the Youngstown State Penguins and Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Penguins to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Youngstown State (-16.5)
|57.0
|Youngstown State 37, Duquesne 20
Week 13 MVFC Predictions
Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)
- The Penguins' record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- The Penguins have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.
Duquesne Betting Info (2023)
- The Dukes is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).
Penguins vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Youngstown State
|31.6
|25.3
|36.0
|23.5
|26.4
|27.4
|Duquesne
|28.9
|29.8
|39.8
|23.8
|22.7
|33.3
