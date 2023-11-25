In the contest between the Youngstown State Penguins and Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, November 25 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Penguins to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Youngstown State vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-16.5) 57.0 Youngstown State 37, Duquesne 20

Week 13 MVFC Predictions

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

The Penguins have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Dukes have hit the over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Penguins vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 31.6 25.3 36.0 23.5 26.4 27.4 Duquesne 28.9 29.8 39.8 23.8 22.7 33.3

