Saturday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-3) matching up at Orleans Arena (on November 25) at 5:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 victory for Northern Arizona, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Last time out, the Penguins lost 63-50 to Rhode Island on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 65, Youngstown State 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

Youngstown State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Youngstown State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 13 PTS, 69.8 FG%

13 PTS, 69.8 FG% Dena Jarrells: 9.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Malia Magestro: 6.6 PTS, 2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

6.6 PTS, 2 STL, 30.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 30 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.6 PTS, 30 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Shay-Lee Kirby: 7 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins are being outscored by 1.8 points per game with a -9 scoring differential overall. They put up 55 points per game (315th in college basketball) and give up 56.8 per outing (76th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.