Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Adam Fantilli going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Fantilli averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
