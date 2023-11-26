Entering their Sunday, November 26 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Paycor Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) are keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report.

The Bengals are coming off of a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers enter this matchup after a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in their last outing.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trenton Irwin WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Jonah Williams OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out D.J. Reader DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out B.J. Hill DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Knee Full Participation In Practice Germaine Pratt LB Illness Questionable Chase Brown RB Hamstring Questionable D'Ante Smith OT Knee Doubtful Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Pickens WR Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Levi Wallace CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Montravius Adams DT Ankle Out James Pierre CB Shoulder Questionable Cameron Heyward DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Herbig LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals have been sputtering on defense, ranking third-worst with 386.1 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective offensively, regstering 298.7 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).

From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are posting 20.2 points per game (21st-ranked). They rank 20th in the NFL defensively (22.6 points surrendered per game).

With 217.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Bengals rank 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, surrendering 247.8 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, this season has been tough for Cincinnati on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 80.9 rushing yards per contest (third-worst) and surrendering 138.3 rushing yards per game (third-worst).

The Bengals have compiled 18 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over eight times, resulting in a +10 turnover margin, which ranks third-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Steelers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-135), Bengals (+115)

Steelers (-135), Bengals (+115) Total: 36.5 points

