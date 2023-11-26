The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) meet a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

This year the Bengals put up just 0.7 more points per game (20.2) than the Steelers surrender (19.5).

The Bengals average 68.9 fewer yards per game (298.7) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.6).

Cincinnati rushes for 80.9 yards per game, 46.8 fewer than the 127.7 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (19).

Bengals Home Performance

At home, the Bengals average more points (22.2 per game) than they do overall (20.2). They also concede fewer points at home (20.8) than they do overall (22.6).

At home, the Bengals pick up more yards (316.4 per game) than overall (298.7). But they also give up more (390.4 per game) than overall (386.1).

Cincinnati accumulates more passing yards at home (256.6 per game) than it does overall (217.8), but it also gives up more (272 per game) than overall (247.8).

The Bengals pick up 59.8 rushing yards per game at home (21.1 fewer than overall), and allow 118.4 rushing yards at home (19.9 fewer than overall).

The Bengals successfully convert 44.4% of third downs at home (8.7% more than overall), and concede on 41.9% of third downs at home (1.9% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Buffalo W 24-18 NBC 11/12/2023 Houston L 30-27 CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/17/2023 Minnesota - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.