How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) meet a fellow AFC North opponent when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights
- This year the Bengals put up just 0.7 more points per game (20.2) than the Steelers surrender (19.5).
- The Bengals average 68.9 fewer yards per game (298.7) than the Steelers give up per matchup (367.6).
- Cincinnati rushes for 80.9 yards per game, 46.8 fewer than the 127.7 Pittsburgh allows per outing.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (19).
Bengals Home Performance
- At home, the Bengals average more points (22.2 per game) than they do overall (20.2). They also concede fewer points at home (20.8) than they do overall (22.6).
- At home, the Bengals pick up more yards (316.4 per game) than overall (298.7). But they also give up more (390.4 per game) than overall (386.1).
- Cincinnati accumulates more passing yards at home (256.6 per game) than it does overall (217.8), but it also gives up more (272 per game) than overall (247.8).
- The Bengals pick up 59.8 rushing yards per game at home (21.1 fewer than overall), and allow 118.4 rushing yards at home (19.9 fewer than overall).
- The Bengals successfully convert 44.4% of third downs at home (8.7% more than overall), and concede on 41.9% of third downs at home (1.9% less than overall).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|-
