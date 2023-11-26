Here's a peek at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets prepare for their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Alexandre Texier C Questionable Illness Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Columbus has given up 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -13, they are 27th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina ranks 12th in the NHL with 63 goals scored (3.3 per game).

They have the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -2.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-300) Blue Jackets (+240) 6.5

