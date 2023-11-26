The Carolina Hurricanes (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a win) will clash on Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Hurricanes-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 73 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 28th in the league.

With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 19 1 14 15 5 8 - Boone Jenner 21 11 3 14 5 9 57.4% Ivan Provorov 21 1 12 13 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 19 5 6 11 4 11 21.4% Adam Fantilli 21 4 6 10 6 9 40.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players