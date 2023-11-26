Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Jenner in the Blue Jackets-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Boone Jenner vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Jenner has averaged 19:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In Jenner's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jenner has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In three of 21 games this year, Jenner has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Jenner hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jenner Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 1 14 Points 0 11 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

