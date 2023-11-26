Sunday's game that pits the Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) at Place Bell Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Canisius, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on November 26.

Based on our computer prediction, Canisius is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Bowling Green. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 145.5 over/under.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: Laval, Quebec

Venue: Place Bell Arena

Line: Canisius -1.5

Point Total: 145.5

Moneyline (To Win): Canisius -135, Bowling Green +110

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 74, Bowling Green 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Canisius

Pick ATS: Canisius (-1.5)



Canisius (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Canisius has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Bowling Green is 2-2-0. Both the Golden Griffins and the Falcons are 1-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams average 150.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons outscore opponents by two points per game (posting 71.2 points per game, 249th in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 150th in college basketball) and have a +12 scoring differential.

Bowling Green comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

Bowling Green knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (284th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Bowling Green has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (251st in college basketball).

