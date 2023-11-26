The Canisius Golden Griffins (4-2) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Place Bell Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Laval, Quebec

Laval, Quebec Venue: Place Bell Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Canisius -1.5 145.5

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 combined points twice this season.

Bowling Green has had an average of 140.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bowling Green is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Bowling Green was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons have played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bowling Green has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Canisius 1 25% 79.7 150.9 73.3 142.5 146 Bowling Green 2 50% 71.2 150.9 69.2 142.5 149.3

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The Falcons' 71.2 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 73.3 the Golden Griffins allow to opponents.

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Canisius 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0 Bowling Green 2-2-0 0-1 1-3-0

Bowling Green vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Canisius Bowling Green 7-5 Home Record 7-9 3-12 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

