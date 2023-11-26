Chase Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Take a look at Brown's stats below.

In the running game, Brown has season stats of two rushes for six yards and zero TDs, picking up 3.0 yards per carry. He also has three catches on three targets for seven yards.

Chase Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bengals have no other RB on the injury report.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Brown 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 2 6 0 3.0 3 3 7 0

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0

