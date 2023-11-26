Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
Can we anticipate David Jiricek finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Jiricek has zero points on the power play.
- Jiricek's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.