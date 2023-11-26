Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Eric Robinson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Robinson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 10 of 72 games last season, Robinson scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Robinson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Robinson's shooting percentage last season was 12.2%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
