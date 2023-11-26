Can we expect Erik Gudbranson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 26:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 19:51 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

