Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a favorable matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 239.9 per game.

Chase's stat line features 71 catches for a team-leading 833 yards and six scores. He averages 83.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 106 times.

Chase vs. the Steelers

3 GP / 77.7 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Chase will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this week. The Steelers allow 239.9 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in NFL play.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Chase Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this year, Chase has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Chase has 27.9% of his team's target share (106 targets on 380 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 106 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Chase has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 30.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Chase has been targeted 15 times in the red zone (30.6% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

