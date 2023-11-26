Joe Burrow did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Burrow's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Joe Burrow and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burrow's season stats include 2,309 passing yards (230.9 per game). He is 244-for-365 (66.8%), with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 31 carries for 88 yards.

Keep an eye on Burrow's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Joe Burrow Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Burrow 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 244 365 66.8% 2,309 15 6 6.3 31 88 0

Burrow Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Rams 26 49 259 0 1 3 -2 0 Week 4 @Titans 20 30 165 0 0 3 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 36 46 317 3 1 4 7 0 Week 6 Seahawks 24 35 185 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 28 32 283 3 0 6 43 0 Week 9 Bills 31 44 348 2 0 5 4 0 Week 10 Texans 27 40 347 2 2 5 20 0 Week 11 @Ravens 11 17 101 1 0 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.