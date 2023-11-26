When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Joe Mixon score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Mixon's team-high 605 rushing yards (60.5 per game) have come on 153 carries, with four touchdowns.

Mixon also has 188 receiving yards (18.8 per game) on 31 catches, with one TD.

Mixon has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1

