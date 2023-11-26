Should you wager on Justin Danforth to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Danforth has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:38 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:07 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.