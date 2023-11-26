The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Kent State shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 117th.

The Golden Flashes put up 82.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 74.2 the Cougars give up.

Kent State is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kent State played better when playing at home last season, posting 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.

The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.2.

In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

