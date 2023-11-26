How to Watch Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - November 26
The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Kent State shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 117th.
- The Golden Flashes put up 82.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 74.2 the Cougars give up.
- Kent State is 4-1 when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kent State played better when playing at home last season, posting 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
- The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 65.2.
- In terms of three-pointers, Kent State fared better when playing at home last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|W 100-62
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Missouri State
|L 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Fordham
|W 79-72
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
