The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-7.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-7.5) 148.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

Kent State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden Flashes games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Charleston (SC) is winless against the spread this season (0-5-0).

Cougars games have gone over the point total just once this season.

