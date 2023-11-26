Sunday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Kent State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 26.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 80, Charleston (SC) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.9)

Kent State (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Kent State is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Charleston (SC)'s 0-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Flashes have gone over the point total in four games, while Cougars games have gone over one time.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 82.8 points per game to rank 61st in college basketball while giving up 71.7 per contest to rank 201st in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential overall.

Kent State wins the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It records 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 176th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.3 per outing.

Kent State connects on 8 three-pointers per game (129th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 38.1% from deep.

The Golden Flashes score 98.3 points per 100 possessions (110th in college basketball), while allowing 85 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Kent State has committed 13 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball play), 3.5 fewer than the 16.5 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

