Want to watch all of the NFL action in Week 12? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the matchups you can expect to see during today's broadcast.

Click Here to Watch NFL RedZone on Fubo

Date/Time TV Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-2)
Total: 36.5
Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
Total: 36.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)
Total: 48
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 45.5
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Saints (-2)
Total: 42
New England Patriots at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Patriots (-4.5)
Total: 34
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-2.5)
Total: 45
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Broncos (-1.5)
Total: 37
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-9)
Total: 43.5
Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-3)
Total: 48.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.