The Brown Bears (2-5) will attempt to end a four-game road losing skid at the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Ohio Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bobcats have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
  • Ohio has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 65th.
  • The Bobcats put up 82.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 73.3 the Bears allow.
  • Ohio is 2-2 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio put up 83.5 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bobcats were better at home last year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Detroit Mercy W 71-52 Convocation Center Ohio
11/24/2023 George Washington L 99-94 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Middle Tennessee W 80-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware - Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State - Convocation Center Ohio

