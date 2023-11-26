The Brown Bears (2-5) will attempt to end a four-game road losing skid at the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.

Ohio has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 65th.

The Bobcats put up 82.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 73.3 the Bears allow.

Ohio is 2-2 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio put up 83.5 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bobcats were better at home last year, ceding 65.7 points per game, compared to 79.6 in road games.

When playing at home, Ohio made 0.5 more threes per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule