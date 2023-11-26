Sunday's game features the IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) and the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) clashing at Convocation Center Ohio in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for IUPUI according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

Their last time out, the Bobcats lost 89-60 to Morehead State on Wednesday.

Ohio vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Ohio vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 72, Ohio 69

Other MAC Predictions

Ohio Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats were outscored by 10.6 points per game last season (posting 62.8 points per game, 228th in college basketball, while giving up 73.4 per outing, 343rd in college basketball) and had a -309 scoring differential.

On offense, Ohio put up 62.2 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (62.8 points per game) was 0.6 PPG higher.

The Bobcats scored 60.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.6 fewer points than they averaged in away games (64.8).

When playing at home, Ohio ceded 0.9 more points per game (73.9) than away from home (73).

