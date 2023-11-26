Ohio State vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) taking on the Cornell Big Red (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-52 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are coming off of a 75-57 victory against Oklahoma State in their last game on Wednesday.
Ohio State vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 83, Cornell 52
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Ohio State has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Buckeyes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.
Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 93) on November 22
- 88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 94) on November 16
- 79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20
- 108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 240) on November 12
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Celeste Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 7.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes average 84.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (186th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game.
