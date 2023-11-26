The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Cornell Big Red (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red score 5.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Buckeyes allow their opponents to score (63.8).
  • Ohio State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.6 points.
  • The 84.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 22.0 more points than the Big Red give up (62.8).
  • Ohio State is 4-1 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
  • When Cornell gives up fewer than 84.8 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 49.8% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Big Red concede defensively.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Taylor Thierry: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
  • Jacy Sheldon: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
  • Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Celeste Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 7.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College W 88-66 Value City Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina W 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Oklahoma State W 75-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Cornell - Value City Arena
12/3/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/5/2023 Ohio - Value City Arena

