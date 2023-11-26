The Brown Bears (2-5) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK AJ Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Elmore James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Ohio vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 65th 82.2 Points Scored 74.7 189th 257th 74.2 Points Allowed 73.3 230th 205th 32.8 Rebounds 37.1 65th 180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.0 68th 88th 8.6 3pt Made 8.0 129th 201st 13.0 Assists 13.3 181st 57th 10.0 Turnovers 12.6 222nd

