The Brown Bears (2-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

Ohio vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 146.5 points four times.

Ohio has an average total of 156.4 in its games this year, 9.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bobcats have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, Ohio has won three out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Bobcats have played as a favorite of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

Ohio has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ohio vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 4 80% 82.2 156.9 74.2 147.5 149.1 Brown 2 40% 74.7 156.9 73.3 147.5 144.3

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats record 8.9 more points per game (82.2) than the Bears give up (73.3).

Ohio has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Ohio vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-2-0 2-1 4-1-0 Brown 2-3-0 2-0 3-2-0

Ohio vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Brown 14-1 Home Record 7-5 4-11 Away Record 7-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

