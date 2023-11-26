The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) aim to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score 12.7 fewer points per game (61) than the Bobcats allow (73.7).

The Bobcats average 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars give up (83.6).

This year the Bobcats are shooting 40.9% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars give up.

Ohio Schedule