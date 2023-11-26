Will Patrik Laine Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrik Laine going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Laine stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Laine has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Laine recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Home
|W 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
