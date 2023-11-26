Tyler Boyd has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Steelers give up 239.9 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Boyd's stat line shows 47 receptions for 439 yards and two scores this season. He averages 43.9 yards receiving per game.

Boyd vs. the Steelers

Boyd vs the Steelers (since 2021): 4 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Pittsburgh has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is conceding 239.9 yards per outing this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

The Steelers' defense is seventh in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Boyd Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Boyd has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Boyd has received 17.6% of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (67 targets).

He has 439 receiving yards on 67 targets to rank 96th in league play with 6.6 yards per target.

In two of 10 games this year, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Boyd (five red zone targets) has been targeted 10.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

