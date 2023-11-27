The Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli included, will face the Boston Bruins on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Fantilli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Fantilli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is -8.

Fantilli has a goal in four of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 22 games this season, Fantilli has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Fantilli has an assist in six of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

