Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

