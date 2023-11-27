Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In Allen County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lima Senior High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: West Chester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.