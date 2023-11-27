Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 27
The Columbus Blue Jackets' (6-12-4) injury report has three players listed heading into their Monday, November 27 matchup with the Boston Bruins (14-3-3) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 62 goals this season (2.8 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Columbus has allowed 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -14, they are 26th in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (68 total, 3.4 per game).
- It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-250)
|Blue Jackets (+200)
|6
