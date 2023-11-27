The Columbus Blue Jackets' (6-12-4) injury report has three players listed heading into their Monday, November 27 matchup with the Boston Bruins (14-3-3) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle Damon Severson D Out Oblique

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 62 goals this season (2.8 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Columbus has allowed 76 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -14, they are 26th in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (68 total, 3.4 per game).

It has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6

