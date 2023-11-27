The Boston Bruins (14-3-3, second place in Eastern Conference) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, 16th) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 76 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 62 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 20 1 14 15 5 8 - Boone Jenner 22 11 3 14 5 10 57.2% Ivan Provorov 22 1 12 13 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 20 6 6 12 4 12 21.4% Johnny Gaudreau 22 3 8 11 10 6 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 50 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 68 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players