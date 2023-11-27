Monday's NHL play includes the Boston Bruins (14-3-3) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are big underdogs (+200 on the moneyline) against the Bruins (-250) ahead of the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 21 games this season.

The Bruins have won 62.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (10-6).

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Boston is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Columbus has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 7-3-0 5.9 3.7 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.7 3.3 10 29.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.6 3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 3 3.4 1 3.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-8 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

