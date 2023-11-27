David Pastrnak and Zachary Werenski will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski's one goal and 14 assists in 20 contests give him 15 points on the season.

Boone Jenner's 14 points this season, including 11 goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a 1-5-1 record this season, with an .897 save percentage (38th in the league). In 8 games, he has 210 saves, and has given up 24 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, Pastrnak has 31 points in 20 games (13 goals, 18 assists).

Brad Marchand is another key contributor for Boston, with 19 points (1.0 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Charlie Coyle's total of 18 points is via nine goals and nine assists.

Jeremy Swayman (7-1-2) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .926% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.82 24th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 14th 31.5 Shots 30.1 19th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 3rd 88.16% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 2nd

