The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-3-3), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4), on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Blue Jackets (+200) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 19 times, and won five, or 26.3%, of those games.

Columbus has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jackets have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has played 14 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 68 (7th) Goals 62 (19th) 50 (4th) Goals Allowed 76 (30th) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 7 (27th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (1st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 2-7-1 in its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 line against the spread during that span.

Columbus has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their last 10 games, 0.6 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Blue Jackets' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blue Jackets have scored 62 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 76 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

