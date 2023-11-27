Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Bruins on November 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Zachary Werenski and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Werenski has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 15 total points (0.8 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Boone Jenner has posted 14 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and three assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ivan Provorov's one goal and 12 assists add up to 13 points this season.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 31 points in 20 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Brad Marchand has 19 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
