Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 27
Monday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (3-1) and Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) going head to head at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Falcons claimed an 85-73 victory against Lehigh.
Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 67, Bowling Green 66
Other MAC Predictions
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- Bowling Green has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.
- The Falcons have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).
Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 125) on November 7
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 179) on November 23
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 274) on November 22
- 73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 317) on November 18
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Paige Kohler: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Amy Velasco: 13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Erika Porter: 10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and give up 67.0 per outing (234th in college basketball).
