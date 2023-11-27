Will David Jiricek score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Jiricek has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:06 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

