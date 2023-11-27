Will Eric Robinson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
Can we expect Eric Robinson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robinson stats and insights
- In one of four games this season, Robinson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Robinson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.