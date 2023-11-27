Can we expect Eric Robinson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Robinson stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Robinson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Robinson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.